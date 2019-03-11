Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 426.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE JWN opened at $43.88 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 51.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.69%.

JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.79.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $52,254.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,671,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,411,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/nordstrom-inc-jwn-holdings-trimmed-by-bank-of-nova-scotia.html.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.