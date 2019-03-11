Shares of North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 17776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $19.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/north-american-nickel-nan-hits-new-52-week-low-at-0-02.html.

North American Nickel Company Profile (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal project is the Maniitsoq property, nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project that consists of two exploration licenses covering an area of 2,985 square kilometers located in Greenland.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for North American Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.