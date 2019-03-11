Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

