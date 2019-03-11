NULS (NULS) Achieves Market Cap of $32.21 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $32.21 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00012801 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, QBTC, Bit-Z and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00371526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.01673885 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00225077 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004932 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025929 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 103,328,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,378,338 tokens. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, QBTC, CoinBene, DragonEX, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

