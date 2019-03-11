NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Position Lowered by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in NVIDIA by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 64,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $150.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.93. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $131,491.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares in the company, valued at $38,443,583.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,348 shares of company stock worth $1,007,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

