OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OCFC. Boenning Scattergood lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $24.42 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 46,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,170,994.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Lloyd purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $125,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,945. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

