Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.11% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,347,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLLI stock opened at $79.94 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 95,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $7,673,675.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,528,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,538,443.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $341,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock worth $10,005,413 over the last 90 days. 20.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $82.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

