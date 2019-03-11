ONE Gas (OGS) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.26

Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.26 and last traded at $88.20, with a volume of 3330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.74.

OGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.39 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after buying an additional 51,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $30,453,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 378,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,090,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,638,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

