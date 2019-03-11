Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NYSE OEC opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $385.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 108.30% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

