Pagegroup (PAGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 620 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Pagegroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pagegroup from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 585.83 ($7.65).

Get Pagegroup alerts:

Shares of LON:PAGE opened at GBX 445.60 ($5.82) on Monday. Pagegroup has a 52-week low of GBX 414.50 ($5.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 566 ($7.40).

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 100,000 shares of Pagegroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.42), for a total transaction of £491,000 ($641,578.47). Also, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 13,559 shares of Pagegroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.42), for a total value of £66,574.69 ($86,991.62).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.