Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) Short Interest Update

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,175,932 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 15th total of 14,357,332 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,228,708 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,902,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 524.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,082,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,255 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 422,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 122,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 1,633.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 248,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 234,266 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN PTN remained flat at $$1.01 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,892. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

PTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Palatin Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

