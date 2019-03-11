Park-Ohio (PKOH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $425.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.39.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.32. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,921,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Park-Ohio by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Park-Ohio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 588,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Park-Ohio by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,655,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

