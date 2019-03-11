Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Holdings Raised by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up 0.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $23,393,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $95.69 on Monday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $70.22 and a twelve month high of $99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Guggenheim downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.82 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Paypal to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

In other Paypal news, COO William J. Ready sold 29,686 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $2,651,850.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,823 shares of company stock valued at $27,293,686 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

