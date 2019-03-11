Petmed Express (PETS) & HS SPINCO INC/SH (CVET) Critical Survey

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) and HS SPINCO INC/SH (NASDAQ:CVET) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Petmed Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Petmed Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Petmed Express and HS SPINCO INC/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petmed Express 1 1 0 0 1.50 HS SPINCO INC/SH 0 0 2 0 3.00

Petmed Express presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.63%. HS SPINCO INC/SH has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.69%. Given HS SPINCO INC/SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HS SPINCO INC/SH is more favorable than Petmed Express.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petmed Express and HS SPINCO INC/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petmed Express $273.80 million 1.57 $37.28 million N/A N/A HS SPINCO INC/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Petmed Express has higher revenue and earnings than HS SPINCO INC/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Petmed Express and HS SPINCO INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petmed Express 14.43% 32.89% 27.89% HS SPINCO INC/SH N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Petmed Express pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. HS SPINCO INC/SH does not pay a dividend. Petmed Express has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Petmed Express beats HS SPINCO INC/SH on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. It also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers, and other pet supplies. The company sells its products through its Internet Website; telephone contact center; and direct mail/print through brochures and postcards. PetMed Express, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About HS SPINCO INC/SH

There is no company description available for Covetrus Inc.

