PG&E Co. (PCG) is Baupost Group LLC MA’s 10th Largest Position

Baupost Group LLC MA trimmed its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,474,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,505,307 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for 3.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in PG&E were worth $367,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in PG&E by 2,320.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in PG&E by 2,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in PG&E by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PCG stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of -0.46. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Zacks Investment Research lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Argus raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on PG&E from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on PG&E from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PG&E Co. (PCG) is Baupost Group LLC MA’s 10th Largest Position” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/pge-co-pcg-is-baupost-group-llc-mas-10th-largest-position.html.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.