Pitcairn Co. Invests $272,000 in American Woodmark Co. (AMWD)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMWD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 price objective on shares of American Woodmark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

In related news, insider Steven Cary Dunston bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $151,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,198.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $79.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.16. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.66 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

