PolySwarm Hits Market Cap of $3.03 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, DDEX, IDEX and HitBTC. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $63,061.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00376142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.01676444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00223130 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004910 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025968 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.