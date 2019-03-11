PPDAI Group (PPDF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPDAI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PPDAI Group in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a weight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:PPDF opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.32. PPDAI Group has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PPDAI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PPDAI Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PPDAI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PPDAI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

About PPDAI Group

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

