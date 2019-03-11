Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (ISD) Holdings Increased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (NYSE:ISD) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD accounts for about 1.1% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000.

ISD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,691. Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

