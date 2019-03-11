QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Stake Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 142.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QEP. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

NYSE:QEP traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $7.17. 354,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,461,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.10. QEP Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.58 million. QEP Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

QEP Resources Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

