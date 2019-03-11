Qurito Market Cap Tops $87,484.00 (QURO)

Qurito (CURRENCY:QURO) traded 53.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Qurito has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Qurito has a total market capitalization of $87,484.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Qurito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qurito token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges including STEX, CoinExchange and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00372730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.01675394 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00223539 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004877 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026005 BTC.

Qurito Profile

Qurito’s total supply is 86,939,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,540,199 tokens. Qurito’s official Twitter account is @QuritoOfficial. The official website for Qurito is www.qurito.io.

Buying and Selling Qurito

Qurito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinExchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qurito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qurito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qurito using one of the exchanges listed above.

