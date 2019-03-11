Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) Given a $33.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) has been assigned a $33.00 price target by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RARX. ValuEngine downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ra Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Ra Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

RARX stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $710.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New purchased 645,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah purchased 1,006,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,600,006.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,658,065 shares of company stock valued at $41,200,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARX. RA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,452 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,138,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,726,000 after acquiring an additional 645,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,142,000 after acquiring an additional 595,328 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 799,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 450,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 444,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

