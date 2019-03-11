Radian Group Inc (RDN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95,578 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Radian Group worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Radian Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Radian Group stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.07 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 47.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Radian Group Inc (RDN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/radian-group-inc-rdn-shares-sold-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.