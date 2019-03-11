Randolph C. Read Acquires 15,000 Shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Stock

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) Director Randolph C. Read bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,762 shares in the company, valued at $177,739.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SandRidge Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.18. 324,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,284. The company has a market cap of $253.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.56. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $18.27.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1,244.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 840.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,967 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

