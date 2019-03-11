Raymond James & Associates Buys 7,275 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (IYF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYF traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.30. 1,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,249. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $99.30 and a one year high of $126.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/raymond-james-associates-buys-7275-shares-of-ishares-us-financials-etf-iyf.html.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.