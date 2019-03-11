Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,621 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3,711.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,546,074 shares of the airline’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,978,210 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,346,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,027 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,496,061 shares of the airline’s stock worth $218,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,517 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5,662.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,796 shares of the airline’s stock worth $106,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,725,686 shares of the airline’s stock worth $794,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,228 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.15. 1,862,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302,123. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $50,244.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,798.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Macquarie lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.76.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

