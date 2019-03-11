Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 18,809 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,809 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,762,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,640,901,000 after acquiring an additional 179,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,762,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,640,901,000 after acquiring an additional 179,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,716,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,328,672,000 after buying an additional 94,675 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7,934.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,343,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,177,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,649,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,177,000 after buying an additional 186,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $88.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,788. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $77.52 and a 12-month high of $119.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.30). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 18,809 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-sells-18809-shares-of-lyondellbasell-industries-nv-lyb.html.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.