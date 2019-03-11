Raymond James (RJF) & Gleacher & Co. Ltd. (GLCH) Critical Comparison

Gleacher & Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLCH) and Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Raymond James pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gleacher & Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend. Raymond James pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Raymond James has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Gleacher & Co. Ltd. has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raymond James has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gleacher & Co. Ltd. and Raymond James, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gleacher & Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Raymond James 0 4 6 0 2.60

Raymond James has a consensus target price of $94.13, indicating a potential upside of 17.14%. Given Raymond James’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Raymond James is more favorable than Gleacher & Co. Ltd..

Profitability

This table compares Gleacher & Co. Ltd. and Raymond James’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gleacher & Co. Ltd. N/A N/A N/A Raymond James 12.79% 15.86% 2.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Raymond James shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Gleacher & Co. Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Raymond James shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gleacher & Co. Ltd. and Raymond James’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gleacher & Co. Ltd. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Raymond James $7.48 billion 1.52 $856.69 million $6.47 12.42

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than Gleacher & Co. Ltd..

Summary

Raymond James beats Gleacher & Co. Ltd. on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gleacher & Co. Ltd.

Gleacher & Company, Inc. went out of business. The firm provides strategic and financial advisory services to corporate and institutional clients. It operates through Investment Banking, MBS & Rates, and Credit Products segments. It also invests and manages a fund that holds investments in privately held companies; and offers residential mortgage lending. Gleacher & Company, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

