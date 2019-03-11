Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: HR.UN) in the last few weeks:

2/20/2019 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2019 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/19/2019 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2019 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$24.50.

2/15/2019 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$24.50 to C$25.00.

2/11/2019 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$24.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$23.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$19.74 and a 52 week high of C$23.53.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Edward Allen Gilbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.08, for a total transaction of C$461,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,857 shares in the company, valued at C$1,289,179.56. Also, Director Robert Earl Dickson sold 4,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$104,434.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at C$645,333.20. Insiders sold 42,544 shares of company stock worth $965,518 over the last quarter.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest fully internalized real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.2 billion at September 30, 2018. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 41 million square feet.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.