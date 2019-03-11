Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for General Dynamics (GD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for General Dynamics (NYSE: GD):

3/11/2019 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “General Dynamics is susceptible to interest rate risk related to the issuance of debt. A material rise in long-term interest rates is a major risk for capital intensive stocks like General Dynamics. With the current U.S. economy being in favor of the expanding interest rate, the credit market may not be much favorable for General Dynamics. The company’s sharesalso underperformed its industry in the past twelve months. The company operates in a highly competitive market where some competitors may have extensive or specialized business segments, superior to General Dynamics. However, the company boasts a strong position in the U.S. defense space and overseas. Apart from solid demand for its varied defense products leading to organic growth, a notable acquisition strategy also adds significant value to General Dynamics’ inorganic growth.”

3/1/2019 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “General Dynamics is susceptible to interest rate risk related to the issuance of debt. A material rise in long-term interest rates is a major risk for capital intensive stocks like General Dynamics. With the current U.S. economy being in favor of the expanding interest rate, the credit market may not be much favorable for General Dynamics. The company’s shares declined significantly in the past twelve months. It operates in a highly competitive market, which forces the company to keep upgrading its technology, in case it loses out to competitors developing better products. However, the company boasts a strong position in the U.S. defense space and overseas. The budgetary amendments, which were made last year, have been in favor of the company’s business line.”

2/21/2019 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of General Dynamics underperformed its industry in the past year. General Dynamics is susceptible to interest rate risk related to the issuance of debt. This is because defense players like this company need to rely heavily on capital markets for access to funds and make the necessary investments in innovations and productions of high-end defense equipment. With the current U.S. economy being in favor of the expanding interest rate, the credit market may not be much favorable for General Dynamics. It also operates in a highly competitive market, which forces it to keep upgrading its technology. However, General Dynamics boasts a strong position in the U.S. defense space and overseas. Apart from solid demand for its varied defense products leading to organic growth, a notable acquisition strategy also adds significant value to General Dynamics’ inorganic growth.”

2/15/2019 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $190.00.

2/12/2019 – General Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “General Dynamics boasts a strong position in the U.S. defense space and overseas. The budgetary amendments, which were made last year, have been in favor of the company’s business line. Apart from solid demand for its varied defense products leading to organic growth, a notable acquisition strategy also adds significant value to General Dynamics’ inorganic growth. Notably, General Dynamics acquired CSRA Inc. in April 2018 for $9.7 billion. However, shares of General Dynamics underperformed its industry in the past year. General Dynamics is susceptible to interest rate risk related to the issuance of debt. Notably, the company’s interest expenses increased a massive 314.8% year over year to $112 million during the fourth quarter. With the current U.S. economy being in favor of the expanding interest rate, the credit market may not be much favorable for General Dynamics.”

2/4/2019 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of General Dynamics underperformed its industry in the past year. Moreover, a comparative analysis of the company’s historical EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for investors’ concern. General Dynamics is susceptible to interest rate risk related to the issuance of debt. Notably, the company’s interest expenses increased a massive 314.8% year over year to $112 million during the fourth quarter. With the current U.S. economy being in favor of the expanding interest rate, the credit market may not be much favorable for General Dynamics. The company is on track to achieve FAA type certification for its G600 aircraft later this year, which is expected to enter service in 2019. We believe these new jets to be significantly revenue as well as earnings accretive for the company, once they become available to global customers.”

2/4/2019 – General Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $186.00 to $178.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2019 – General Dynamics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Drexel Hamilton. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2019 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2019 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $170.91 price target on the stock.

1/23/2019 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of General Dynamics underperformed its industry in the last 12 months. The company also operates in a highly competitive market with some competitors having extensive or specialized business segments, superior to General Dynamics. Such stiff competition also forces the company to keep upgrading its technology, in case it loses out to competitors developing better products. General Dyanmics is susceptible to interest rate risk related to the issuance of debt. Notably, material rise in long-term interest rates is a major risk for capital intensive stocks like General Dynamics. However, General Dynamics enjoys solid demand for its varied defense products leading to organic growth, while a notable acquisition strategy adds to its inorganic growth. It continues to proceed toward an anticipated FAA type certification for its G600 aircraft later this year, which is expected to enter service in 2019.”

1/14/2019 – General Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $195.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2019 – General Dynamics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2019 – General Dynamics is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.57. 19,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,560. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $789,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,452.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,094.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

