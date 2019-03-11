Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Standard Chartered (STAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Standard Chartered (LON: STAN) recently:

3/4/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 620 ($8.10). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/27/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 535 ($6.99). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 595 ($7.77).

2/22/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 910 ($11.89). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/19/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 438 ($5.72). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/4/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 800 ($10.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 820 ($10.71). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 580 ($7.58). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 611.40 ($7.99). 5,699,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. Standard Chartered PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 678.80 ($8.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 864.20 ($11.29).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

