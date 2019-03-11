Regalcoin Price Down 50.3% This Week (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 35% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Regalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and CoinExchange. Regalcoin has a total market capitalization of $43,398.00 and $0.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded 50.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00001393 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Regalcoin

Regalcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official website is regalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

