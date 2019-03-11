Regions Financial Corp (RF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Argus assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $14.90 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE RF opened at $15.47 on Monday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 91,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.