Renasant Corp. (RNST) Stake Lessened by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Renasant were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Renasant by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Renasant by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,713,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,627,000 after buying an additional 73,172 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RNST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.12. 505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,089. Renasant Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Renasant had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $151.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Renasant in a report on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

