Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

