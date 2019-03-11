Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for WP Carey (WPC)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2019

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WP Carey (NYSE: WPC) in the last few weeks:

  3/8/2019 – WP Carey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
  • 3/5/2019 – WP Carey had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp..
  3/2/2019 – WP Carey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
  2/22/2019 – WP Carey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
  2/15/2019 – WP Carey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
  • 1/29/2019 – WP Carey was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  1/26/2019 – WP Carey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
  1/19/2019 – WP Carey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
  1/12/2019 – WP Carey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 41,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.64.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 53.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.

