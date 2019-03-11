Revain (R) Market Cap Reaches $76.22 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 41.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Revain has a market capitalization of $76.22 million and $2.29 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00004045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, C-CEX, YoBit and BitFlip. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded up 35.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00370913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.01678706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00223398 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004878 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026025 BTC.

About Revain

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OKEx, Cryptopia, BitForex, Kuna, BitFlip, HitBTC, Kucoin, Mercatox, C-CEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.