Reviewing Gravity (GRVY) and Mercadolibre (MELI)

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) and Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gravity and Mercadolibre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercadolibre 2 3 8 0 2.46

Mercadolibre has a consensus price target of $407.09, indicating a potential downside of 9.45%. Given Mercadolibre’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mercadolibre is more favorable than Gravity.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gravity and Mercadolibre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $132.68 million 3.01 $11.98 million N/A N/A Mercadolibre $1.40 billion 14.54 $13.78 million ($0.82) -548.28

Mercadolibre has higher revenue and earnings than Gravity.

Volatility and Risk

Gravity has a beta of -1.11, indicating that its share price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercadolibre has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Mercadolibre shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mercadolibre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gravity and Mercadolibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 8.86% 42.26% 20.74% Mercadolibre -7.04% -9.47% -1.47%

Summary

Mercadolibre beats Gravity on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation. The company also provides massively multiplayer online role playing games. In addition, it provides console games and a game for Internet protocol television; and licenses the merchandizing rights of character-related products based on its online games. Further, the company markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandise, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Additionally, it provides Website development and operation services; and sells goods related to mobile phones. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc. hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services. It also provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, real estate, and services outside the Marketplace platform; and MercadoPago, an integrated online payments solution to facilitate transactions on and off the MercadoLibre Marketplace by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online. In addition, the company offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables large retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing services; and advertisers to place text, display, or banner advertisements in order to promote their brands and offerings on its Webpages and associated sites. Further, it provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service, hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores; and MercadoEnvios, a shipping service for marketplace users. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

