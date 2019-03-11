Reviewing iHeartMedia (IHRTQ) & Spanish Broadcasting System (SBSAA)

iHeartMedia (OTCMKTS:IHRTQ) and Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iHeartMedia and Spanish Broadcasting System, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHeartMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of Spanish Broadcasting System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

iHeartMedia has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spanish Broadcasting System has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iHeartMedia and Spanish Broadcasting System’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHeartMedia $6.17 billion 0.02 -$393.89 million N/A N/A Spanish Broadcasting System $134.71 million 0.01 $19.62 million N/A N/A

Spanish Broadcasting System has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iHeartMedia.

Profitability

This table compares iHeartMedia and Spanish Broadcasting System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHeartMedia 0.04% -0.02% 0.02% Spanish Broadcasting System 27.51% N/A -1.98%

Summary

Spanish Broadcasting System beats iHeartMedia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company. It operates through three segments: iHeartMedia (iHM), Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas Outdoor), and International Outdoor Advertising (International Outdoor). The iHM segment offers radio broadcasting, digital online and mobile platforms and products, program syndication, entertainment, traffic and weather data distribution, and music research services; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 100 syndicated radio programs serving approximately 6,000 radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic and weather information through navigation systems, radio and television broadcast media, and wireless and Internet-based services; and curates, promotes, produces, and televises live music events for listeners and advertising partners. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 849 radio stations, which included 240 AM and 609 FM radio stations. The Americas Outdoor segment owns or operates display structures comprising printed and digital billboards, street furniture and transit displays, airport displays and wallscapes, and other spectaculars focusing on metropolitan areas. This segment owned or operated approximately 94,000 display structures. The International Outdoor segment owns or operates displays, such as street furniture, billboards, transit and retail displays, SmartBike programs, and other spectaculars in Asia and Europe. This segment owned and operated approximately 480,000 displays. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. On March 14, 2018 iHeartMedia, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It owns and operates 17 radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately 250 affiliate radio stations; and 6 television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. The company also produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual Websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station Websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app. Its radio station programming formats include Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Latin Rhythmic; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

