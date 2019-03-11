Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $0.98. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Robert Half International to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Robert Half International to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,691. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other Robert Half International news, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $4,962,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,476 shares in the company, valued at $23,323,336.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,711,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $65,054,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,035,000 after buying an additional 1,056,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,590,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,877,000 after buying an additional 1,053,543 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,544,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,551,000 after buying an additional 790,358 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

