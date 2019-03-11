Rosetta Stone (RST) Trading 0.6% Higher

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.72. 164,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 167,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rosetta Stone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $44.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RST. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 4th quarter valued at $10,613,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,559,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST)

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

