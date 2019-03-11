Rosetta Stone’s (RST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has a $27.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

“We would continue to be buyers of RST given the intrinsic value of its parts; continued strong growth at Lexia, which has been driven by a bookings CAGR of 26% since 2014; a more predictable/sustainable sales model as a result of the subscription transition, which will continue to benefit from sales team alignment as the company executes on its top-down and bottom-up go-to-market strategy; improving cash flow; and its already healthy balance sheet with no long-term debt. As such, we are reiterating our OUTPERFORM investment rating and increasing our price target to $27.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

RST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rosetta Stone from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of RST opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Rosetta Stone has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

