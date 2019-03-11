Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.71. 33,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,090,829. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.0949 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th.

