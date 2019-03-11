Roundview Capital LLC Takes $813,000 Position in Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,936,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Kemly acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jr. Edward Thomas Allen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 25,550 shares of company stock worth $409,338.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.91. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Columbia Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

