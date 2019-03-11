Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Costco Wholesale (COST) Price Target to $250.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Costco Wholesale from an a rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $257.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.28.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $227.82 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $180.83 and a 1 year high of $245.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $332,107.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $151,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.