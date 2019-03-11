Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.56% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $115,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 857.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 746,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after acquiring an additional 668,190 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 79,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 20,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $2,364,288.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,758.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Jr. Howe bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.50 per share, with a total value of $50,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $232,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 69,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,277 over the last 90 days. 15.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $116.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $133.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 31.60%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/royal-caribbean-cruises-ltd-rcl-shares-sold-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.