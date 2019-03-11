Royalties Price Reaches $0.0000 (XRY)

Royalties (CURRENCY:XRY) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Royalties has traded 62.9% lower against the dollar. One Royalties coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Royalties has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Royalties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00376465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.01671718 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00223591 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004963 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025975 BTC.

Royalties Coin Profile

Royalties’ total supply is 18,446,748,239 coins. Royalties’ official website is xry.io. Royalties’ official Twitter account is @RoyaltiesGroup.

Royalties Coin Trading

Royalties can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royalties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royalties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royalties using one of the exchanges listed above.

