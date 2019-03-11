Royce & Associates LP Acquires 111,326 Shares of TiVo Corp (TIVO)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 411,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,326 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in TiVo were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIVO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TiVo by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TiVo by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TiVo by 6.0% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 106,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TiVo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of TIVO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.58. 6,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,822. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.09. TiVo Corp has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.55.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $168.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.68 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TiVo Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. TiVo’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

