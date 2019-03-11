Royce & Associates LP Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (CHE)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of Chemed worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Chemed by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Chemed by 33,227.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $313.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In related news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $310,013.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,757.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,722,690.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,173 shares of company stock worth $5,781,664. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,164. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $260.03 and a 12 month high of $335.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $457.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

