Royce & Associates LP Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 383.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $43,123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 122,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 50,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 72.47% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

